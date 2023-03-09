HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.
Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Puma Biotechnology Company Profile
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.