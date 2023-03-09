HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

In related news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Puma Biotechnology news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,644,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $172,216. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

