HC Wainwright Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for DURECT in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $5.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.36. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2026 earnings at $8.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. DURECT has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,369,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 299,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DURECT by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 295,523 shares during the last quarter.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

