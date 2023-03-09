Head to Head Comparison: International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) vs. Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 1 6 4 0 2.27

Lundin Mining has a consensus target price of $9.71, indicating a potential upside of 56.59%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than International Tower Hill Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

55.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines N/A -5.21% -5.18% Lundin Mining 14.04% 9.11% 6.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Lundin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.02) -25.51 Lundin Mining $3.04 billion 1.57 $426.90 million $0.58 10.69

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats International Tower Hill Mines on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Tower Hill Mines

(Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Pontius on May 26, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.