HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $172.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.31. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares worth $3,067,278. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in HEICO by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in HEICO by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in HEICO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

