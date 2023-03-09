Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,802 shares of company stock worth $6,694,575. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

