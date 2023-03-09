Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 6%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.47. 912,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,661,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $92,359.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,625 shares of company stock worth $6,404,157. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

