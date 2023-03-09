HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

HireRight Stock Performance

HRT stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. HireRight has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.95.

Insider Transactions at HireRight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 182,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,308 in the last 90 days. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

