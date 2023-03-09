Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) versus Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Financial Comparison

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Honest has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -14.56% -27.30% -17.52% Grove Collaborative N/A -50.67% 2.70%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Honest and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Honest and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 4 2 0 2.14 Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00

Honest presently has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 72.87%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 594.17%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Honest.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Honest and Grove Collaborative’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million 0.82 -$38.68 million ($0.50) -5.64 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Honest on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

