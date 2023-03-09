Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.41) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hostelworld Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON HSW opened at GBX 135.60 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hostelworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61.30 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £160.74 million, a P/E ratio of -616.36 and a beta of 1.92.
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
