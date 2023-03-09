Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

