H&T Group plc (HAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

H&T Group Stock Performance

H&T Group stock opened at GBX 457.42 ($5.50) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 455.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 461.80. H&T Group has a 52 week low of GBX 285 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 510 ($6.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £200.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2,408.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50.

Get H&T Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.