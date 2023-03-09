Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $103.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also

