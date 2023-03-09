Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on H. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.29.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

Insider Activity

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,951. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,934,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,394,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

