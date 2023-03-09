Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

HYLN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hyliion from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Stock Performance

About Hyliion

NYSE HYLN opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.51. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

