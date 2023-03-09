Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HYLN opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $436.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

About Hyliion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Hyliion by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.