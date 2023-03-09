Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
HYLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.
Hyliion Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:HYLN opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $436.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
