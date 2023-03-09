IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDA. StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

IDA stock opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

