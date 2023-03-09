iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Insider Richard J. Bressler Acquires 94,518 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 3.7 %

IHRT stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $807.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

