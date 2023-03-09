Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $79.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

IMO opened at $51.10 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

