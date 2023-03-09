Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INCY. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Incyte by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Incyte by 623.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

