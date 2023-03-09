Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INCY. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Incyte by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Incyte by 623.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $882,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

