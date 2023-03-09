India Capital Growth Fund’s (IGC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of India Capital Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 123.20 ($1.48) on Monday. India Capital Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 139 ($1.67). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.76. The company has a market capitalization of £118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1,540.00 and a beta of 0.79.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

