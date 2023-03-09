India Capital Growth Fund’s (IGC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
India Capital Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of India Capital Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 123.20 ($1.48) on Monday. India Capital Growth Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 139 ($1.67). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.76. The company has a market capitalization of £118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1,540.00 and a beta of 0.79.
About India Capital Growth Fund
