ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Holdings Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

