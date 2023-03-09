Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Acquires 1,156 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.89.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.