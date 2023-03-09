Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Acquires 1,156 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

