Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 28,562,652 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone stock opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

