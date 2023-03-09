Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 26,424 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 26,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,947,184.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $19,758,573.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94.

On Thursday, January 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -449.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

