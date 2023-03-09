Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 18,144 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,252,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DexCom Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

