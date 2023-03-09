Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 30,569 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 6th, Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41.

On Thursday, January 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40.

Shares of ELF opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $76.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

