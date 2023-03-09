Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 30,569 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of ELF opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $76.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.