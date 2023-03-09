Insider Selling: LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $24,577,750.00 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $22,854,290.58.

On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49.

On Friday, February 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $18,800,648.96.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16.

On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $28,342,635.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.54 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

