Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek Brummer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Radian Group stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

