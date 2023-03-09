Insider Selling: Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) General Counsel Sells $129,328.00 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $129,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,935 shares in the company, valued at $117,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Sullivan sold 1,991 shares of Sesen Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $23,493.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

