Insider Selling: Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) General Counsel Sells $129,328.00 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark Sullivan sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $129,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,935 shares in the company, valued at $117,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Sullivan sold 1,991 shares of Sesen Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $23,493.80.
Sesen Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
