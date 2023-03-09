Insider Selling: Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Sells $699,282.50 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $699,282.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,554,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,359,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $512,224.80.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $804,180.52.

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $2,324,939.45.

On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,934,908.06.

On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48.

Tellurian Stock Down 1.4 %

Tellurian stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $783.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

