Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $37,995.30 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

