Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CMO Sells $48,095.60 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,898.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 681,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

