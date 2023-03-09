Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CMO Sells $48,095.60 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 121,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,898.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VNDA opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.72.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.
