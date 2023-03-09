Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,006,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,014,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 128,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $4,437,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,006,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,872,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,029 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,801. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp Trading Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $41.50 on Friday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.