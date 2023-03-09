Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) vs. Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Head to Head Review

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Integrated Ventures and Mogo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mogo has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 495.78%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

14.4% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 1.04 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Mogo $45.89 million 1.07 -$26.50 million ($1.35) -0.49

Integrated Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo.

Risk and Volatility

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -97.88% -29.26% -18.43% Mogo -175.14% -21.81% -14.31%

Summary

Mogo beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Tioga, PA.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages. Its products and services include MogoMoney, MogoProtect, MogoCard, MogoMortgage, MogoCrypto and Moka services. The company was founded by David Feller and Gregory Feller on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

