Iofina (LON:IOF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 37.50 ($0.45) price target on the stock.

Iofina Stock Performance

Shares of LON IOF opened at GBX 28.10 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of £53.90 million, a P/E ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.64. Iofina has a 52-week low of GBX 17.08 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 33 ($0.40).

Get Iofina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lance J. Baller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($18,638.77). Corporate insiders own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.