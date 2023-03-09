ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on ITV from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

ITV Stock Performance

ITVPF stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. ITV has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

