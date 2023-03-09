James E. Hanson II Purchases 1,400 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

