James E. Hanson II Purchases 1,400 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

