Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.39.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,395 shares of company stock worth $1,910,816. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 337,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 294,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

