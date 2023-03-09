Jefferies Financial Group Raises Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 270

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a research note published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on J. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.28) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.60).

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

