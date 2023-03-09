Jefferies Financial Group Raises Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 270

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 270 ($3.25) in a research note published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on J. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.28) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.60).
