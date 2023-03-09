Jefferies Financial Group Raises Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 160

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKS. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.86) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 154.67 ($1.86).

LON MKS opened at GBX 159.50 ($1.92) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.70 ($2.03). The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48), for a total value of £29,275.23 ($35,203.50). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 321 shares of company stock valued at $45,030. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

