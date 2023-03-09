JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

ESPR stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $383.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 244,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.