John Anthony Dibella II Sells 16,352 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $626,935.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SLP opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $782.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 136.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,076.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $709,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 68.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $253,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

