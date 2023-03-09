John C. Malone Sells 119,680 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Formula One Group Price Performance
FWONK opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $76.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWONK. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
