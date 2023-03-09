John C. Malone Sells 119,680 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

About The Liberty Braves Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after acquiring an additional 248,067 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

