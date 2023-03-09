John C. Malone Sells 119,680 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
