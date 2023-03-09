Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

