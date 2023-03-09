Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on May 12th

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 118 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. Johnson Service Group has a twelve month low of GBX 69 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.20 ($1.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £511.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,356.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.02.

Insider Activity at Johnson Service Group

In related news, insider Peter Egan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($35,173.16). Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Johnson Service Group

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.26) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

