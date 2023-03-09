Jonathan M. Craig Sells 34,667 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan M. Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $93.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $1,109,194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

