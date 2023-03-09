Joseph Gebbia Sells 54,256 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,833,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,179,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.5 %

ABNB stock opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.