JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 530

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RMV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.67) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.48) to GBX 660 ($7.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 587.83 ($7.07).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 562.20 ($6.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,559.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 679.60 ($8.17). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 565.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 549.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

