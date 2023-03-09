JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $88.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,899.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. First National Trust Co increased its position in General Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

